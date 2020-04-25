Sound Transit underground utility installation at NE 125th next week

Saturday, April 25, 2020

Sound Transit crews will be installing underground utilities at NE 125th St and 3rd Ave NE on the westside of I-5 beginning Tuesday, April 28th and continuing to Friday, May 1st.

The road will be reduced to one lane with flaggers directing traffic. Expect noise and vibration.

This is daytime work 7am to 5pm but the vacuum truck will be running at night and will be noisy.

In addition, steel plates will be left in the work zone overnight. 

After-hours construction hotline: 888-298-2395.



