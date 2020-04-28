Jobs: 100 full time AmeriCorps Vista openings for United Way Anti-Hunger team

Tuesday, April 28, 2020


We are seeking 100 full-time AmeriCorps members to be a part of our United Way Anti-Hunger team, which will help families and youth access healthy meals when school isn’t in session.

START/END DATE: 5/26/2020 - 8/3/2020 (must apply by May 12, 2020).

COVID-19 HungerCorps Member will be assigned to a food bank or meals site, where they will prepare and serve meals, pack boxes of food, engage with community members, and conduct grassroots community outreach to get the word out about available resources. 

They will deliver meals to families’ doors at an apartment complex, serve Grab and Go meals at a park or community center, or distribute groceries to families at a neighborhood food pantry.

What we’re looking for:
  • Candidates currently living in the Puget Sound Region
  • Must be at least 18 years old
  • Available 40 hours per week
  • Self-starters who are passionate about supporting
  • Experience working independently in high-energy environments
  • Willingness to engage stakeholders and design programs response
  • Strong communication & outreach to families and community members
  • Creativity and cultural humility in working with vulnerable populations

APPLY NOW


