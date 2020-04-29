Hopelink offers free GED and high school diploma program online
Wednesday, April 29, 2020
Our GED and High School+ Program is a good fit for those who have:
- Interest and willingness to study at home
- Time to meet with a teacher and to attend Zoom classes
- A phone or computer with internet access
- Individualized support and tutoring
- Learning materials and tools (both physical and online)
- A community of learners
GED students work on math every day, following a learning plan designed just for them. Twice each week, students meet with a Hopelink tutor using FaceTime, Google Hangouts, Zoom, or a phone call. The meeting is a chance to ask questions, get pointers and learn new concepts.
GED students gather for a Zoom class twice weekly (Tuesday and Thursdays, 4:00-5:30). In class, students discuss key information and learn skills that help them in science (biology, physics, chemistry) and social studies (U.S. government and history).
Some students would rather earn a high school diploma than take the GED tests. These people may join the High School Plus (HS+) program where they will complete independent projects to earn high school credit.
Interested students can contact Debbie Margolis at DMargolis@hopelink.org.
For more information, such as eligibility criteria, visit the website
0 comments:
Post a Comment