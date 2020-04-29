Hopelink offers free GED and high school diploma program online

Wednesday, April 29, 2020


Hopelink is helping students earn their GEDs and high school diplomas during this COVID stay-at-home period. We now have a few openings in this fine program!

Our GED and High School+ Program is a good fit for those who have:
  • Interest and willingness to study at home
  • Time to meet with a teacher and to attend Zoom classes
  • A phone or computer with internet access
Hopelink can offer:
  • Individualized support and tutoring
  • Learning materials and tools (both physical and online)
  • A community of learners
This is how we’re doing things this spring and summer:

GED students work on math every day, following a learning plan designed just for them. Twice each week, students meet with a Hopelink tutor using FaceTime, Google Hangouts, Zoom, or a phone call. The meeting is a chance to ask questions, get pointers and learn new concepts.

GED students gather for a Zoom class twice weekly (Tuesday and Thursdays, 4:00-5:30). In class, students discuss key information and learn skills that help them in science (biology, physics, chemistry) and social studies (U.S. government and history).

Some students would rather earn a high school diploma than take the GED tests. These people may join the High School Plus (HS+) program where they will complete independent projects to earn high school credit.

Interested students can contact Debbie Margolis at DMargolis@hopelink.org.

For more information, such as eligibility criteria, visit the website


Posted by DKH at 2:46 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  