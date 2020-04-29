Case updates April 28, 2020

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

If each person in a household visited "just one friend"
UW Medicine “Just One Friend” data visualization: 

Epidemiologists at UW Medicine created a data visualization page that outline the risk of widespread transmission that could happen if we all visited “just one friend”. 

Public Health Seattle/King County featured their work in the most recent Public Health Insider blog post titled, “Not Seeing Friends and Family is Hard but it’s Worth it”.

Case updates

 60 people were in the isolation centers on Monday, including Shoreline.

State:
  • 13,842 known cases - up 156
  • 786 deaths
King county:
  • 6054 known cases - up 64
  • 427 deaths - up 11
Shoreline:
  • 297 known cases
  • 40 deaths
Lake Forest Park:
  • 29 known cases
  • 1 death




