USPS Informed Delivery®

Saturday, April 25, 2020

Shoreline Police warn:

Don’t let your IRS COVID-19 stimulus check fall into the wrong hands!

The US Postal Service is warning that there may be increases in mail-related criminal activity during this time when checks are being sent out. 

Please be sure to retrieve your mail daily, whether you have a locked, unlocked, or cluster mailbox. 

Also, consider signing up for USPS’s Informed Delivery® at this link

This service allows you to “digitally preview your mail and manage your packages scheduled to arrive soon.”

If you believe your stimulus check has been stolen, please contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service or call 1-800-ASK-USPS.



