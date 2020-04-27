Sound Transit contractor will be hauling dirt around the NE 205th interchange

Work being done from here north

Photo by Carl Dinse









This week Sound Transit’s contractor has begun truck hauling and heavy equipment work in north Shoreline / Mountlake Terrace to prepare for link light rail and supplemental activities of the Lynnwood Link Light Rail extension.

The work is expected to be complete by Saturday, May 2. The work will be overnight from 7pm to 5am. The contractor has obtained a Temporary Noise Variance.NE 205th St to 236th St SW along Northbound I-5.Also 222nd St SW to 234th St SW along southbound I-5.