







Cosplay Costume Contest (All Virtual)

Call for Unique Cosplay Costumes





Submit your entries online , now through May 8th









Register online by Friday May 8th at 10pm PST, 2020. FREE to register.



Posting/sharing to social media? You can use #CosplayCostumeContest to help get the word out.



2020 jurors include Joell Posey Grager, Founder of the Seattle International Fashion Film Festival, Shane Dzicek, Special Effects Technician in Hollywood (Top Gun: Maverick, TENET), Mellicia Marx, Personal Stylist and Founder at Poplin Style Direction. More jurors to be announced!



Thank you to our sponsors for helping make this event possible:



The







We will announce the winners via a live stream Sunday, May 10th, at 5pm PST across multiple platforms (winners will be posted afterwards).You can useto help get the word out.2020 jurors include, Founder of the Seattle International Fashion Film Festival,, Special Effects Technician in Hollywood (Top Gun: Maverick, TENET),, Personal Stylist and Founder at Poplin Style Direction. More jurors to be announced!Thank you to our sponsors for helping make this event possible: Recology and Emerald City Comic Con The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts.

Buff up those sewing machines, and heat up those hot glue guns - get creative at home. Design a unique cosplay costume, and be in to win prizes.is an online contest where you can create your own unique cosplay costume. Whether you have been creating costumes for years, or this is something you are interested in beginning now, there is something for everyone. There are seven categories you can submit your costume in, and the final designs are judged to win 1st Prize, Runner-Up and an online crowd sourced People's Choice Award. Ages 13+ to enter.: TV/Film, Comics/Video Games, Art History, Musician, Make-Up Design, Unconventional, and Recycled Material.This needs to be a new costume that hasn't been submitted in any events previously.Our judges will rate/review the submissions over the weekend of May 9-10. We need YOUR vote for the People's Choice Awards -