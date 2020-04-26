You can't stop a book club for long - this one Zooms









By Diane Hettrick





Readers appreciate quiet, alone time to read their books. But when they are finished they want someone to talk to about it.





And if they are accustomed to talking books with a group of friends - they will find a way around a quarantine.





This group was thrilled to find out that Zoom has extended time on its free program to an hour. They discussed the book “The Huntress” by Kate Quinn, who also wrote another book they enjoyed called “The Alice Network”.





This is 'a fascinating historical novel about a battle-haunted English journalist and a Russian female bomber pilot who join forces to track the Huntress, a Nazi war criminal gone to ground in America.'





Then they just chatted and laughed and enjoyed having company and a semblance of their normal lives.





"I needed that fun... and loved the book!" said one.

And another confided "To be honest, I needed a lift in spirit, and you ladies provided that. Thank you!"





Their next meeting is March 23 and they have not yet selected the book.











