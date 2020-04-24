Sunshine is a good reason to check out Shoreline's public art works





Photo courtesy City of Shoreline Visit John Zylstra's temporary sculpture at Town Center Park along Midvale and Aurora, "Tsunami Memorial," which has become a de facto shrine to a loved one lost to the virus, including several flower vases left at the base of the sculpture. Some pieces are playful, some merely beautiful. Some provide deeper context and help create meaning. During the current pandemic and all its challenges, public art remains accessible.Visit John Zylstra's temporary sculpture at Town Center Park along Midvale and Aurora, "Tsunami Memorial," which has become ashrine to a loved one lost to the virus, including several flower vases left at the base of the sculpture.





Since the sculpture is a kind of ritual bell in honor of the people who died in the Tsunami disaster at Fukushima, Japan in 2011, it can double as a shrine to our collective grief.



As hard as it is to imagine the loss experienced by some in our community, it is revitalizing to see public art serves it greatest purpose, which is adoption by the community in unexpected and surprising ways that help affirm art's enduring capacity to provide solace during difficult times.