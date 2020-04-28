Medicare Webinar presentation Wednesday

Tuesday, April 28, 2020

SHIBA webinar Wednesday

Medicare Webinar presentation Wednesday April 29th @ 2pm

Do you find Medicare a mystery? Are you unsure which Medicare plan is best for you?

Join SHIBA online for a virtual "Welcome to Medicare" class where we will cover the "A, B, C, Ds" of Medicare.

Certified SHIBA volunteers will be available to answer all of your questions!

SHIBA (Statewide Health Insurance Benefits Advisors) is a program of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner and is sponsored locally by Sound Generations.

SHIBA provides free, unbiased information on Medicare and other health insurance options to all people.

You can read more about SHIBA here

Register HERE 



