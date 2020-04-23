Podcasts for Earth Day
Thursday, April 23, 2020
|Kathleen Scheier
Kathleen Scheier,VP, Standards and Practices—and the A+E Green Team Co-Chairwoman—recommends these podcasts for Earth Day.
Green Dreamer
Host Kamea Chayne interviews inspiring sustainability leaders, many of whom focus on restoring the health of our planet through ecological regeneration and intersectional sustainability.
Urban Farm
Offers information on urban farming topics like seed saving, composting, beekeeping and more through interviews with regenerative farmers and home gardeners from around the world.
The Energy Gang
Hosted by Greentech's Stephen Lacy, Katherine Hamilton and Jigar Shah, this is a weekly discussion about the latest news and trends in energy, clean tech, renewables and the environment.
