Kathleen Scheier

Kathleen Scheier,VP, Standards and Practices—and the A+E Green Team Co-Chairwoman—recommends these podcasts for Earth Day.

















Host Kamea Chayne interviews inspiring sustainability leaders, many of whom focus on restoring the health of our planet through ecological regeneration and intersectional sustainability.Offers information on urban farming topics like seed saving, composting, beekeeping and more through interviews with regenerative farmers and home gardeners from around the world.Hosted by Greentech's Stephen Lacy, Katherine Hamilton and Jigar Shah, this is a weekly discussion about the latest news and trends in energy, clean tech, renewables and the environment.