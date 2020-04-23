Shoreline council to discuss Sustainability Report at Monday's meeting
Thursday, April 23, 2020
|Shoreline City Hall
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
The Shoreline City Council meeting for Monday, April 27, 2020 includes one study item:
Study Item 8(a) 2019 Sustainability Report
Council will discuss the first annual sustainability report that was released in March 2020. The core focus areas include: Climate, Water and Energy; Materials, Food and Waste; Transportation and Mobility; Trees, Parks and Ecosystems; and Resilient Communities.
A copy of the report is available HERE
The dinner meeting has been cancelled. The regular meeting at 7pm is virtual. Instructions for viewing and commenting here.
--Pam Cross
0 comments:
Post a Comment