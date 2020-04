Shoreline council to discuss Sustainability Report at Monday's meeting

Shoreline City Hall

The Shoreline City Council meeting for Monday, April 27, 2020 includes one study item:









--Pam Cross





The dinner meeting has been cancelled. The regular meeting at 7pm is virtual. Instructions for viewing and commenting here

Study Item 8(a) 2019 Sustainability ReportCouncil will discuss the first annual sustainability report that was released in March 2020. The core focus areas include: Climate, Water and Energy; Materials, Food and Waste; Transportation and Mobility; Trees, Parks and Ecosystems; and Resilient Communities.A copy of the report is available HERE