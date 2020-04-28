Natural lawn care class for Shoreline is online and free

Keep Echo Lake and all other lakes and streams

free of pesticides

Photo by Steven H. Robinson









Free Class: Growing a Healthy Lawn Naturally

Format: Online via Zoom





Dates: (two sessions of same class)

Wednesday, May 13 7:00 – 8:00 pm

Saturday, May 16, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm.





The City of Shoreline is offering two free, virtual classes with instructor Ladd Smith of In Harmony Sustainable Landscapes on Wednesday, May 13 (7 -8 pm) and Saturday, May 16 (11 am – 12 pm) online via Zoom.





In each session, Ladd will walk through the five steps to creating a healthy and sustainable lawn from the roots up, covering soil health, proper mowing, watering and fertilization, and pest management, as well as lawn renovation and alternatives.





City Staff will also provide information on the $2,000 Soak It Up rebate available for native landscaping and rain gardens.

















Do you want a healthy, attractive lawn that is less work to maintain and is safer for kids, pets, and the environment?