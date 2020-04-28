Natural lawn care class for Shoreline is online and free

Tuesday, April 28, 2020

Keep Echo Lake and all other lakes and streams
free of pesticides
Photo by Steven H. Robinson


Free Class: Growing a Healthy Lawn Naturally 
Format: Online via Zoom

Dates: (two sessions of same class)
Wednesday, May 13 7:00 – 8:00 pm
Saturday, May 16, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm.


Class Description:

Do you want a healthy, attractive lawn that is less work to maintain and is safer for kids, pets, and the environment? 

The City of Shoreline is offering two free, virtual classes with instructor Ladd Smith of In Harmony Sustainable Landscapes on Wednesday, May 13 (7 -8 pm) and Saturday, May 16 (11 am – 12 pm) online via Zoom. 

In each session, Ladd will walk through the five steps to creating a healthy and sustainable lawn from the roots up, covering soil health, proper mowing, watering and fertilization, and pest management, as well as lawn renovation and alternatives. 

City Staff will also provide information on the $2,000 Soak It Up rebate available for native landscaping and rain gardens. 

Both sessions will cover the same topics and will provide the opportunity for live Q and A. Use the links below to find more information and to RSVP, or email Cameron at creed@shorelinewa.gov.

Register Online:



