Work begins on Northgate Pedestrian Bridge - planning begins for 148th Pedestrian Bridge

Construction to begin on Northgate

Pedestrian and Bicycle Bridge





Seattle Department of Transportation has begun work on the Northgate Pedestrian and Bicycle Bridge that will connect communities on each side of I-5 and provide easy access for transit and the future light rail station.









During this time, they will be installing temporary concrete barriers, clearing and grubbing vegetation, working on drainage, and installing a block wall system.



From March 30 until April 3, the shoulder of northbound I-5 will be closed from 7am to 3:30pm while work on below-ground support for bridge columns takes place.



To learn more about the project and the active work, visit the



Design concept for 148th pedestrian bridge



Detailed information is available online and the City is actively seeking feedback from citizens.









Beginning as soon as April 13 and throughout the month of May, there will be work in the median near the northbound I-5 express lane off-ramp at 1st Ave NE and NE 103rd St.