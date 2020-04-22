Two Shoreline transportation construction projects considered essential and will continue

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

The City of Shoreline is currently working on two transportation construction projects that are at critical stages with weather-dependent construction schedules.

Contractors are required to ensure appropriate COVID-19 protection measures are in place for workers and the general public.

These projects are exempt from the Governor's Stay Home, Stay Healthy order because they further a public purpose. The projects are: Westminster Way N and N 155th Street intersection project and the 15th Avenue overlay project.

See previous article on the 15th Avenue overlay project and on the Westminster Way project



