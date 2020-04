Two Shoreline transportation construction projects considered essential and will continue

The City of Shoreline is currently working on two transportation construction projects that are at critical stages with weather-dependent construction schedules.

Contractors are required to ensure appropriate COVID-19 protection measures are in place for workers and the general public.These projects are exempt from the Governor's Stay Home, Stay Healthy order because they further a public purpose. The projects are: Westminster Way N and N 155th Street intersection project and the 15th Avenue overlay project. See previous article on the 15th Avenue overlay project and on the Westminster Way project