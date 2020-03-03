Pavement project for five blocks of 15th NE will start this month

15th NE by Fircrest

Construction will begin March 2020 for five blocks of 15th Ave NE and is expected to go through the fall of 2020.

Due to federal funding limits and time constraints, improvements to the west sidewalk will be deferred to a separate project and scheduled for completion in mid to late 2020.As part of the City's pavement preservation program, this project will provide pavement rehabilitation along 15th Ave NE between NE 155th St and NE 160th St.The existing asphalt roadway will be milled down and resurfaced with asphalt overlay.In addition to work in the roadway, sidewalk repairs, curb ramp upgrades, and pedestrian push buttons modifications will be completed to meet the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements.The area east of the curb line will not be impacted.