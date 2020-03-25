Public Health Seattle and King county case updates Mar 25, 2020

Static view of the new Public Health dashboard





1359 confirmed positive cases (up 82 from yesterday)

100 confirmed deaths (up 6 from yesterday)



With the launch of the new data dashboard, detailed information about demographics of those who died from COVID-19 will be available there. Click the button to filter by “positive results only” to see age and gender of deaths.





The Dashboard has not been up to the volume of traffic. It is being worked on. Here's the link









Case updatesPublic Health—Seattle and King County is reporting the following confirmed cases and deaths due to COVID-19 through 11:59 p.m. on 3/24/20.