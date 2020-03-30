WeatherWatcher: Week of breezy, stormy weather, and cool rain showers

Partly sunny skies on March 29, 2020

Photo by Carl Dinse

For current weather conditions visit www.shorelineweather.com

















We have a cool and unsettled weather pattern taking hold over the area to start this week. Early Monday morning a cold front is expected to move through the region bringing steady rain for an hour or two and some gusty winds. We're looking at about a quarter to a half inch of rain with this system, and winds gusting to 25-30mph.Monday afternoon and evening, along with Tuesday afternoon and evening, showers remain a threat, as well as a slight chance of some thunderstorms. In general it'll probably just be a one clap wonder, and then done. There could be some downpours, some with small hail or other various forms of mixed frozen precipitation, common with convective thunderstorm activity.Wednesday will seem a little calmer, with only a slight chance of a shower throughout the day. We could still see a stray lightning bolt Wednesday evening as well.Thursday through the weekend, the chance of showers remains slight, with partly sunny skies. For the entire week and into the weekend we are looking at cool temperatures, highs around 50°F, with low temperatures ranging in the upper 30's to low 40's.Longer range forecasts are hinting at some warmer daytime temperatures, but inconsistent on how dry or rainy we might be going into the second week of April. Our chances of frost are rapidly declining at this point in the season, but I can't rule it out completely quite yet.