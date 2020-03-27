Book review by Aarene Storms: The Clincher
Friday, March 27, 2020
The Clincher by Lisa Preston (Horseshoer Mystery #1)
Rainy Dale is relatively new in town, but already she's made some friends and some enemies ... and there are more than a few folks that she's not yet sure about. When one of her horseshoeing clients turns up dead, Rainy must sort through clues and suspects to find the real murderer--preferably, before the murderer finds Rainy.
This quick-paced whodunit will appeal to readers who like quirky characters and lots of red herrings. The detective is carrying some mysterious baggage that will definitely hinder her, but she also has some unusual skills that will come in handy. The setting in rural Oregon is well-realized, and the horse-y details are just right.
Highly recommended.
The events may not have happened; still, the story is true. --R. Silvern
Aarene Storms, youth services librarian
Richmond Beach and Lake Forest Park Libraries, KCLS astorms@kcls.org
