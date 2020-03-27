Jobs: WSDOT
Friday, March 27, 2020
Here are four positions open at the Shoreline office of WSDOT:
First review April 15, 2020
Open until filled
This position manages, coordinates, and monitors the development of project scopes, cost estimates, and schedules for future state highway Improvement and Preservation Projects in King County. The successful candidate will partner with Subject Matter Experts within WSDOT, as well as state and local agencies, as they define project scopes and develop estimates. If you enjoy solving problems, working in a collaborative team environment and making a positive impact on transportation in Northwestern Washington – this position may be the right fit for you!
See link for more information, including details on how to apply: LINK
Assistant Scoping Engineer (Transportation Engineer 1)
First review April 15, 2020
Open until filled
This is a unique opportunity to work in a dynamic engineering program office and gain working knowledge in the skills of scoping and estimating successful transportation projects for the NWR construction program. From field work for site investigation and data collection, to crafting scopes and estimates for buildable highway construction projects – this position is an excellent career path for an innovative engineer. If you enjoy solving problems, working in a collaborative team environment, and making a positive impact on transportation in Northwestern Washington – this position may be the right fit for you!
See link for more information, including details on how to apply: LINK
In this position you will guide operations and make decisions on a daily basis that directly impact driver safety and traffic flow. Duties and responsibilities include operating the Region's Intelligent Transportation System (ITS), guiding and assisting staff on the use of these systems, and coordinating system activation around major events that impact WSDOT roadways. The candidate selected for this position will also work to support traffic analysis and data requests for the region Traffic Office and assists in producing engineering studies and reports for others including news media as needed. The successful candidate will possess the ability to be available to work a variety of shifts to include day, swing, night, weekends, and holidays, sometimes with little notice to assist in the 24/7 operations of the TMC.
See link for more information, including details on how to apply: LINK
Lead Designer - Transportation Engineer 2 (In-Training)
First review has taken place
Open until filled
The responsibilities of a Lead Designer has a high impact to fulfill WSDOT's mission of providing and supporting safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation options to improve livable communities and economic vitality for the state of Washington.
Job details and how to apply: Lead Designer - Transportation Engineer 2
