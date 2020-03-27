Jobs: WSDOT

Here are four positions open at the Shoreline office of WSDOT:

First review April 15, 2020

Assistant Scoping Engineer (Transportation Engineer 1)

Open until filled





This is a unique opportunity to work in a dynamic engineering program office and gain working knowledge in the skills of scoping and estimating successful transportation projects for the NWR construction program. From field work for site investigation and data collection, to crafting scopes and estimates for buildable highway construction projects – this position is an excellent career path for an innovative engineer. If you enjoy solving problems, working in a collaborative team environment, and making a positive impact on transportation in Northwestern Washington – this position may be the right fit for you!



