Richmond Beach Saltwater Park closed to vehicle access Thursday through Sunday
Tuesday, March 31, 2020
In an effort to encourage more physical distancing and reduce the number of people using Richmond Beach Saltwater Park at any given time, the City of Shoreline will close the park to vehicle access Thursday through Sunday.
On March 21, the City announced that it was closing all active recreation areas, including all sports courts, playgrounds, and the skate park.
While we encourage people to get outside and exercise, Richmond Beach Saltwater Park continues to draw large crowds, particularly when the weather is nice.
This does not meet the goals of the Governor’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy directives.
After this weekend, vehicle access will be weather dependent unless we continue to see large crowds even during rainy weather, in which case vehicle access would be closed until further notice.
Reminder about parks and park activities
More information at shorelinewa.gov/covid.
Reminder about parks and park activities
- Use physical distancing: The most effective tool we have to slow the spread of COVID-19 is to physically distance ourselves from others. Keep at least six feet of distance between you and others.
- Do not access off limits equipment or areas: Shoreline has CLOSED all playgrounds, picnic shelters, basketball and tennis courts, ball fields, and the skate park.
- Do not congregate in parks: This means no pick-up games, picnics, BBQs, parties, or bonfires.
- Six feet for activities: Hiking, biking, and walking are all great ways to enjoy parks right now, just remember to keep six feet between you and your fellow residents.
More information at shorelinewa.gov/covid.
0 comments:
Post a Comment