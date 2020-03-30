Ventec Life Systems in Bothell making life-saving hospital equipment



By Cynthia Sheridan









The website says 'closed weekends' but the parking lot indicates otherwise, with over 40 vehicles sitting empty at around noon on Saturday.





A recently laid off dental assistant has been hired as the company greeter. Her main purpose is to take the temperature of the employees before they enter the plant, which is now running “full steam ahead” seven days a week.





This small but mighty business is leading the pack as they scour the world, from China to India, searching for the many high-tech parts needed to build this complicated piece of equipment.





Also, Ventec is assisting General Motors with both retooling and acquisition of materials in an effort to increase US production: “the little fish brining along the big fish” according to one onlooker.



Ventec's leading product, VOCSN, seamlessly integrates five separate devices including a ventilator, oxygen concentrator, cough assist, suction, and nebulizer into one unified respiratory system.













Ventec Life Systems, located at Canyon Park in Bothell, has been in the news lately as it ramps up the production of desperately needed hospital ventilators.