Ventec Life Systems in Bothell making life-saving hospital equipment

Monday, March 30, 2020


VOCSN weighs 18 lbs and has five functions:
ventilator,, oxygen, cough, suction, nebulizer


By Cynthia Sheridan

Ventec Life Systems, located at Canyon Park in Bothell, has been in the news lately as it ramps up the production of desperately needed hospital ventilators.

The website says 'closed weekends' but the parking lot indicates otherwise, with over 40 vehicles sitting empty at around noon on Saturday. 

A recently laid off dental assistant has been hired as the company greeter. Her main purpose is to take the temperature of the employees before they enter the plant, which is now running “full steam ahead” seven days a week.

This small but mighty business is leading the pack as they scour the world, from China to India, searching for the many high-tech parts needed to build this complicated piece of equipment. 

Also, Ventec is assisting General Motors with both retooling and acquisition of materials in an effort to increase US production: “the little fish brining along the big fish” according to one onlooker.

Ventec's leading product, VOCSN, seamlessly integrates five separate devices including a ventilator, oxygen concentrator, cough assist, suction, and nebulizer into one unified respiratory system.



Posted by DKH at 3:38 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  