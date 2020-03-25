COVID-19 Update: City of Lake Forest Park
Wednesday, March 25, 2020
|City Hall Lake Forest Park
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
From the City of Lake Forest Park
Due to evolving Public Health – Seattle and King County recommendations and the new “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order from Governor Jay Inslee’s office, all City of Lake Forest Park staff are being mandated to work from home, unless they are needed to provide essential services, through April 6, 2020.
Effective immediately, the City will operate under the following changes to accommodate these orders:
- City Hall will be closed to public and most City employees through April 6. Phone calls to 206- 368-5440 will be answered remotely between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Community members are encouraged to contact the City through the website for updates and general information:
- For emergencies, please call 9-1-1
- Public records requests should be filed electronically online
- Mechanical and Plumbing permit requests can be made online through the Permit Portal (Information on other types of permit request is available at that link as well.)
All park play structures and sports courts and restrooms are currently closed. Trails and open spaces remain open to the public; however, social distancing and excellent hygiene is required while using park facilities.The City Council meetings on March 26 and April 9 will be held fully online
Some examples of essential services that will continue to operate normally are:
The City remains focused on keeping essential operations up and running while making employee and public safety the top priority. Many services are available online. City employees who can work remotely will continue to serve the community, will be available by email, and are on standby to be called in during this time.
Stay up to date with Lake Forest Park’s response to COVID-19 by visiting the response webpage
- Police services
- Fire and EMS services (provided by the Northshore Fire District)
- Roadway safety, including traffic signal maintenance
- Limited parks maintenance to empty garbage cans and perform safety checks
The City remains focused on keeping essential operations up and running while making employee and public safety the top priority. Many services are available online. City employees who can work remotely will continue to serve the community, will be available by email, and are on standby to be called in during this time.
Stay up to date with Lake Forest Park’s response to COVID-19 by visiting the response webpage
0 comments:
Post a Comment