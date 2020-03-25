COVID-19 Update: City of Lake Forest Park

From the City of Lake Forest Park

City Hall will be closed to public and most City employees through April 6. Phone calls to 206- 368-5440 will be answered remotely between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Community members are encouraged to contact the City through the website for updates and general information:

For emergencies, please call 9-1-1

Public records requests should be filed electronically online

Mechanical and Plumbing permit requests can be made online through the Permit Portal (Information on other types of permit request is available at that link as well.)

All park play structures and sports courts and restrooms are currently closed. Trails and open spaces remain open to the public; however, social distancing and excellent hygiene is required while using park facilities.

Due to evolving Public Health – Seattle and King County recommendations and the new “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order from Governor Jay Inslee’s office, all City of Lake Forest Park staff are being mandated to work from home, unless they are needed to provide essential services, through April 6, 2020.Effective immediately, the City will operate under the following changes to accommodate these orders:The City Council meetings on March 26 and April 9 will be held fully online