Dembowski: Property tax deadline extended to June 1
Tuesday, March 31, 2020
|Property tax deadline extended to June 1
From King county councilmember Rod Dembowski:
In response to the financial hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, individual King County property taxpayers will have extra time to make their first-half property tax payments in 2020.
King County extended the first-half property tax deadline to June 1 for individual taxpayers; specifically, the order applies only to individual residential and commercial taxpayers who pay property taxes themselves.
Banks and other financial institutions that pay property taxes on behalf of their customers must still meet the April 30 deadline. Taxpayers with questions about their property tax bill or payment options can email King County Treasury or call 206-263-2890.
Earlier this month, I joined a broad coalition of King County leaders requesting such an extension. I will continue to look for ways to mitigate the financial hardship caused by this pandemic.
Earlier this month, I joined a broad coalition of King County leaders requesting such an extension. I will continue to look for ways to mitigate the financial hardship caused by this pandemic.
If you missed any of my earlier updates, please know we have been compiling resources to help people with financial needs during this unprecedented time. You can find all of the resources on the King County Council website, including options to download each page as a PDF if you would like to share it with others or keep it handy.
Rod Dembowski represents north end cities on the King County council, including Shoreline and Lake Forest Park.
Rod Dembowski represents north end cities on the King County council, including Shoreline and Lake Forest Park.
0 comments:
Post a Comment