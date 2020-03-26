Senior Center makes the news with positive messages for members

KING5 did a nice segment on the Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Senior Center and its approach to positive thinking during the current pandemic. With members isolated in their homes, the Senior Center is publishing twice weekly wellness tips on its Facebook page.



If you'd like to receive these twice weekly tips, email jarrodw@soundgenerations.org









And here's a Wellness Tip:









Keep Calm and Breathe

by Heidi Mair, Ayurvedic Wellness Counselor, Yoga Teacher





When you are inside, follow



During your day, take a breather…. it’s the pause that refreshes. Until we breathe out fully, it is not possible to breathe in correctly. Breathe through your nose, not your mouth (unless instructed otherwise). Relax your jaw, tongue, facial muscles and shoulders. Listen to the silence of your breath. If you hear yourself inhaling, you are probably trying too hard. Exhaling should be easy, effortless, silent and deep. Leather belts and underwire bras can hinder respiration. Relax…. And open the door to breathing. While we are practicing social distancing, don’t forget to breathe fresh air. I go on dog walks every day and am surprised how empty our 350 acre park is – even with the warmer weather. It is relatively easy to maintain a safe distance in a park. If that is not possible in your situation, open the door or window.When you are inside, follow Lilias Folan ’s Nine Tips For Healthy Breathing:





Quiz time! 1950s TV SHOWS

1. Can you guess the name of this very funny show which started in the 50s? A young couple lived in an apartment and had neighbors Fred and Ethel Mertz. The wife was a very clumsy, accident prone woman. The show was _______________



2. This was a really popular show in the 50s. In 1951, an actor named George Reeves starred in this show. He worked at the Daily Planet as a reporter and had a girlfriend named Lois Lane. _______________



3. William Boyd starred in this TV show. It was a western and he was always dressed in black and rode a white horse named Topper. ________________



4. This was also a western TV show starring a woman named Gail Davis. Gail became a side kick to Roy Rogers later in the 50s. In the show, Gail was a rancher and her character’s first name was Annie. _________________



6. This was also a popular western show. The star actor was Clayton Moore and the show always opened with Moore galloping along on his white stallion silver, to the music of The William Tell Overture. Then Silver would rear up and the star would shout “Hi-ho, Siver”. The show’s name was _________________________





7. A German Shepherd was the star of this show and it was based around Fort Apache. A young orphaned boy named Rusty were adopted by the Cavalry soldiers at the fort in Arizona. What was the name of the dog? ________________________



8. This western starred Michael Ansara as the Indian Cochise, Chief of the Apaches. It showed the American Indians in a positive light, fighting the renegades at the Chiricahua Reservation and dishonest white eyes who prayed on the Indians. The show was called ________________________.



9. This show was a great success with the star playing a successful criminal lawyer who always secured an in court confession from the real culprits. His secretary was Barbara Hale.

What was Barbara’s stage name? _____________________________

What was the name of the show? _____________________________



10. This long running show was on TV from 1948 – 1971. It hosted a variety of entertainers and is the longest running variety show in history. Anyone who was ‘who’s who’ of entertainment in the world would appear on this American Show.

The show was called? ________________________________



11. What was the name of the mouse puppet that visited periodically and always ended his visit with saying “Kiss me goodnight!” __________________________________









Stan’s Joke Corner

When you are dissatisfied and would like to go back to youth, think of algebra.

--Will Rogers

So far, this is the oldest I’ve been. --George Carlin



