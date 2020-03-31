Construction of roundabout at 185th and 10th will proceed

By Diane Hettrick





Apparently Sound Transit has received status as essential construction - at least for this project.





Construction will proceed as planned for a roundabout at 10th NE and NE 185th to minimize congestion during construction of the light rail project.













Work will include road demolition, concrete curve ramp demolition, and restoration. The roads will be fully closed at that intersection from 7:00am on Wednesday April 1st through 5pm on Friday April 3rd.





After the Lynnwood Link becomes operational in 2024, the City of Shoreline will evaluate the traffic circle to determine if it should remain in place.





If we were not all under a Stay At Home order this would be a traffic nightmare.





See soundtransit.org.185thchanges for current information on construction activities on NE 185th Street.











