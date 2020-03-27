Keep this: COVID-19: How you can help
Friday, March 27, 2020
|Flowers and photo by Wayne Pridemore
COVID-19 Update: How you can help
Here are a few ways you can help. We’re also keeping an updated list of opportunities on our website at shorelinewa.gov/covid.
Support your vulnerable neighbors
Reach out, safely, with a call, text, or talk through the door to see how your neighbors are doing.
Visiting the grocery store or pharmacy for food or medicine is still allowed. However, the fewer people who are out, the better, especially those who are over 60 or who have an underlying health condition. Consider asking your vulnerable neighbors if you can combine their errands with your own and pick up their groceries or prescriptions for them.
Support local businesses
Many restaurants are still open for takeout or delivery services. Please support them with your business if you’re able. (See our list here)
For local businesses that have been ordered to close for the duration of the order, consider purchasing a gift card now to use when the crisis is over.
United Way Volunteer Portal
Community based organizations are working hard to continue providing needed services to residents throughout the Coronavirus crisis. Please consider doing what you can to offer your support. Through the link below, you will find a listing of organizations around the county that have identified specific resource needs that you can review. United Way’s Volunteer Portal
Donate blood
Growing COVID-19 concerns and closures have led to canceled blood drives and thousands of lost donations, putting our local blood supply in danger of collapse.
Donating blood is a safe activity, and there is no risk of contracting coronavirus from the blood donation process.
Make an appointment and find a blood drive: Bloodworks Northwest
Shoreline Schools Family Support
Shoreline School District and Shoreline PTA are accepting donations that will directly support students in need. The funds will be used to purchase grocery store gift cards that will be distributed through each school's Family Advocate. Embrace Shoreline Schools
Little Free Pantries
Little Free Pantries were created by residents for residents. You are invited to leave non-perishable food items at any of these locations. Anyone in need of food is invited to take what they need.
- Little Free Pantry Ridgecrest: 15815 11th Avenue NE
- Little Free Pantry Meridian Park: 18312 Corliss Avenue N
- Little Free Pantry Echo Lake (Northridge): 20008 6th Avenue NE
- Little Free Shed: 14544 Evanston Avenue N
- MLT Little Free Pantry: On 56th Avenue W across from Calvary Fellowship Church
- Richmond Beach Little Free Pantry: 1422 NW 195th Street
Hopelink
Hopelink provides support for Shoreline residents through a food bank, emergency financial assistance, eviction prevention and move-in assistance. Hopelink isn't currently accepting physical donations of food out of an abundance of caution. However, you can still make a monetary donation to Hopelink
Shoreline LFP Senior Center
The Center is currently closed, but continues to provide essential services such as Meals on Wheels, mental health consultations, community dining (now on take out), and the neighborhood wellness check program. Despite being closed, their operational expenses are ongoing. Please consider a financial donation via their Covid-19 Donation Relief Fund Drive. Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Center
Donations Connector
King County government is working with regional private and public sector organizations to direct donations to agencies in need – and the people they are charged to serve during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. As the response effort moves into a critical phase, people, businesses and nonprofits are searching for an effective means to make sure services, supplies and funding reach health care providers, first responders (e.g. firefighters, law enforcement, medical and healthcare providers), and social service entities working on the front lines. Donations Connector
Connect with others on social media
We have a new Facebook page, Shoreline Community Connections, for residents to share positive and creative ideas during a time when we are practicing social distancing.
