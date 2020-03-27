Keep this: COVID-19: How you can help

COVID-19 Update: How you can help

Support your vulnerable neighbors

Reach out, safely, with a call, text, or talk through the door to see how your neighbors are doing.Visiting the grocery store or pharmacy for food or medicine is still allowed. However, the fewer people who are out, the better, especially those who are over 60 or who have an underlying health condition. Consider asking your vulnerable neighbors if you can combine their errands with your own and pick up their groceries or prescriptions for them.