Lake Forest Park: Update on March/April 2020 Sewer Utility Payments during COVID-19 response

From the City of Lake Forest Park





With this in mind, the City of Lake Forest Park is instituting a grace period for sewer payments and will not assess late fees for the March/April 2020 billing period.









We also want to encourage customers to utilize an online payment system to pay their sewer bills. This can be set up with many banks and credit unions or by using the



If you have questions, staff can be reached via email, or you can leave a message at 206-957-2826. We will return your email or call as soon as we can. Customers should pay what they can to avoid accumulating a large balance that will be harder to pay off later.













We know that many residents and members of our local business community are financially impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.