Let Lori Gagnon tell your toddler a story

Sunday, March 29, 2020

Lori Gagnon, story teller
For all you homebound parents of preschoolers...

Shorecrest graduate Lori Gagnon has a YouTube channel with songs and stories for the very young.

Called "Teacher Lori Gagnon HIVE TIME... Bee the Best You," it has videos that run about five minutes.

There are over a dozen videos right now and Lori adds one each day.

You can subscribe to the channel so you don't miss any of the episodes. Subscribe and access the previous videos HERE.



