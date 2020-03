Let Lori Gagnon tell your toddler a story

Lori Gagnon, story teller



For all you homebound parents of preschoolers...Shorecrest graduate Lori Gagnon has a YouTube channel with songs and stories for the very young.Called "Teacher Lori Gagnon HIVE TIME... Bee the Best You," it has videos that run about five minutes.There are over a dozen videos right now and Lori adds one each day.You can subscribe to the channel so you don't miss any of the episodes. Subscribe and access the previous videos HERE.