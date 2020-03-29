Seattle Times: Scams related to Medicare and the virus
Sunday, March 29, 2020
From The Seattle Times
Sadly, scammers are taking advantage of the COVID-19 crisis to ramp up identity theft and Medicare fraud schemes. The Associated Press reported that scammers were using telemarketing, social media, email and door-to-door visits to market phony tests for the coronavirus and “Senior Care Packages” with hand sanitizer, or even touting nonexistent vaccines.
The government cautions that you should give your Medicare number only to participating Medicare pharmacists, doctors or people you trust to work with Medicare on your behalf.
The agency will not call you to ask for your Medicare number or to check on it.
Medicare’s website offers tips for protecting yourself against fraud; the Federal Trade Commission’s website has a page of tips on COVID-19 and scams.
The national network of federally funded Senior Medicare Patrols also can help.
In addition:
The article Medicare is updating coverage to help in the coronavirus crisis is very helpful in explaining the most recent actions for Medicare insurance.
