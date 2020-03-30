U-turn - and airborne - on a windy and sunny day

U-turn on a windy and sunny day

Photo copyright Marc Weinberg

It was quite gusty on Sunday. Treetops were moving around and my windchimes were not so much chiming as smacking against the side of the house.





In this kind of weather, the kite surfers head to Richmond Beach Saltwater Park. Sometimes the water is full of them but it looks like these surfers had the water pretty much to themselves.





I don't know much about the sport but I suspect it takes quite a bit of skill to execute a U-turn as this surfer did.





Airborne

Photo copyright Marc Weinberg





Open invitation: I would welcome an article from a kite surfer, explaining their sport. Contact me: Editor@ShorelineAreaNews.com











Then there's the airborne maneuver - which I assume is deliberate.