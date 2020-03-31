Public Health Seattle and King county case update March 30, 2020
Tuesday, March 31, 2020
- 2330 confirmed positive cases (up 171 from yesterday)
- 150 confirmed deaths (up 9 from yesterday)
Fifteen people are currently staying in King County isolation and quarantine facilities. A third site, located in Issaquah, opened over the weekend.
Shoreline:
- 688 residents have a COVID-19 test result, at a rate of 1,220.5 per 100,000 residents
- 112 (16.3%) of those have positive results, at a rate of 198.7 per 100,000 residents
- 9 (8.0%) have died due to illness, at a rate of 16.0 per 100,000 residents
Lake Forest Park:
- 138 residents have a COVID-19 test result, at a rate of 1,041.5 per 100,000 residents
- 14 (10.1%) of those have positive results, at a rate of 105.7 per 100,000 residents
- 0 (0.0%) have died due to illness, at a rate of 0.0 per 100,000 residents
State:
- 5,161 - cases
- 217 - deaths
0 comments:
Post a Comment