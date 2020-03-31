Public Health Seattle and King county case update March 30, 2020

Tuesday, March 31, 2020


Public Health is reporting the following confirmed cases and deaths due to COVID-19 through 11:59pm on 3/29/20.

  • 2330 confirmed positive cases (up 171 from yesterday)
  • 150 confirmed deaths (up 9 from yesterday)

Data dashboard www.kingcounty.gov/covid/data

Fifteen people are currently staying in King County isolation and quarantine facilities. A third site, located in Issaquah, opened over the weekend.



Shoreline:


  • 688 residents have a COVID-19 test result, at a rate of 1,220.5 per 100,000 residents
  • 112 (16.3%) of those have positive results, at a rate of 198.7 per 100,000 residents
Among those with a positive result:
  • 9 (8.0%) have died due to illness, at a rate of 16.0 per 100,000 residents

Lake Forest Park:

  • 138 residents have a COVID-19 test result, at a rate of 1,041.5 per 100,000 residents
  • 14 (10.1%) of those have positive results, at a rate of 105.7 per 100,000 residents
Among those with a positive result:
  • 0 (0.0%) have died due to illness, at a rate of 0.0 per 100,000 residents

State:

  • 5,161 - cases
  • 217 - deaths 



