Time to turn in your census

You should have already received your invitation

Online - go to this link and answer the few, simple questions.

To respond by phone or request a paper questionnaire (available in English or Spanish),

call the Census Bureau’s Toll-Free number, 844-330-2020



to respond in English by Telephone Display Device (TDD), call 844-467-2020.





It is important to our community - but it is also required by law - and you will continue to get reminders until you comply.









April 1st is Census Day! And now in the midst of a global pandemic, it is more important than ever to make sure that everyone is counted in our community!As we shelter in place, it has never been easier to complete the census.The Census only happens once every ten years and it will shape the future of Shoreline. More than $675 Billion dollars of federal funds will be distributed to local communities based on the Census numbers, funding vital programs and sustaining healthy growth.Even more, our Census numbers affect our congressional representation, determining the power of our vote. From school lunches and better transportation to support for firefighters and families in need, Census results affect our community every day — and in times of crisis, we realize how important this is!You will have already received your census envelope with an invitation to respond online.With or without your invitation, you can respond online in one of 13 languages and find assistance in many more. Every baby, child, student, visitor, resident, non-resident, and citizen counts!