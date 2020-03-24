Two Shoreline students receive awards at State PTA Reflections Art program

The Shoreline PTA is thrilled to announce that two Shoreline students have been chosen for an award at the state level for the PTA Reflections Art Program.





Congratulations to both Taylor Draper from Lake Forest Park and Thea Jacobsen from Shorewood!





Each category at state (Visual Arts, Photography, Dance, Music Composition, Film Production and Literature) only affords 3 winners per level (for grades K-2, 3-5, 6-8, 9-12).









Big congratulations to our Shoreline School winners for:



* Photography - Beauty Within

Award of Merit Taylor Draper

Lake Forest Park PTA





*High School Visual Arts - A Study in Blue

Award of Excellence Thea Jacobsen

Shorewood HS PTSA The three award types are: Outstanding interpretation, Award of Excellence and Award of Merit.












