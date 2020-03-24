Two Shoreline students receive awards at State PTA Reflections Art program

Tuesday, March 24, 2020

The Shoreline PTA is thrilled to announce that two Shoreline students have been chosen for an award at the state level for the PTA Reflections Art Program. 


Congratulations to both Taylor Draper from Lake Forest Park and Thea Jacobsen from Shorewood! 

Each category at state (Visual Arts, Photography, Dance, Music Composition, Film Production and Literature) only affords 3 winners per level (for grades K-2, 3-5, 6-8, 9-12).

The three award types are: Outstanding interpretation, Award of Excellence and Award of Merit.

Big congratulations to our Shoreline School winners for:


* Photography - Beauty Within 

Award of Merit
Taylor Draper

Lake Forest Park PTA



*High School Visual Arts - A Study in Blue

Award of Excellence
Thea Jacobsen

Shorewood HS PTSA



Posted by DKH at 2:23 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  