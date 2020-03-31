Register today for online classes with Continuing Education at Shoreline CC

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Pete M studies at home
Photo by Steve Shay


Give your brain a workout from the comfort of your couch with online classes through Continuing Education at Shoreline Community College!

Whether you’re exploring a longtime interest, preparing for a new adventure, or working towards a professional goal, Continuing Education has something for you. Non-credit courses are taught by passionate educators and local experts throughout the Spring, and are affordable, convenient, and fun!

Classes include:
  • A Sensory Introduction to Wine: A Precursor to Food and Wine Pairing
  • Gardening 101: From the Ground Up!
  • Getting Things Done in Windows 10
  • Launch Your Side Hustle
  • Mindful and Assertive Communication: Practical Exercises and Techniques to Elevate Your Communications Skills
  • Mindful Eating: Simple Techniques for Health and Weight
  • Open Read and Critique Writing Workshop
  • Smart Marketing

The Continuing Education program also partners with Ed2Go to offer highly interactive, online courses for industry certification and professional development that start once a month.

To register, visit shoreline.edu/continuing-ed/ today or contact continuing-ed@shoreline.edu for more information.



Posted by DKH at 3:07 AM
