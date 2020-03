Register today for online classes with Continuing Education at Shoreline CC

Pete M studies at home

Give your brain a workout from the comfort of your couch with online classes through Continuing Education at Shoreline Community College!

A Sensory Introduction to Wine: A Precursor to Food and Wine Pairing

Gardening 101: From the Ground Up!

Getting Things Done in Windows 10

Launch Your Side Hustle

Mindful and Assertive Communication: Practical Exercises and Techniques to Elevate Your Communications Skills

Mindful Eating: Simple Techniques for Health and Weight

Open Read and Critique Writing Workshop

Smart Marketing

Whether you’re exploring a longtime interest, preparing for a new adventure, or working towards a professional goal, Continuing Education has something for you. Non-credit courses are taught by passionate educators and local experts throughout the Spring, and are affordable, convenient, and fun!Classes include:The Continuing Education program also partners with Ed2Go to offer highly interactive, online courses for industry certification and professional development that start once a month.To register, visit shoreline.edu/continuing-ed/ today or contact continuing-ed@shoreline.edu for more information.