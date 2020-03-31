Shoreline City Manager Issues Temporary Emergency Orders in Response to COVID-19 Crisis

From the City of Shoreline









Below are temporary emergency orders recently executed by the City Manager:



Waiver/Suspension of B/O Tax and Gambling Tax Reporting and Payment Deadlines



The City Manager has approved a temporary waiver of certain provisions of the City's tax code to ease the financial impact on businesses. The Business & Occupation Tax and Gambling Tax filing and payment deadlines for the first and second quarters of 2020 have been moved to October 31, 2020.



Waiver/Suspension of Recreation Program Refund Request Deadlines



This waiver of the municipal code allows for cancellation of recreation facility rentals without a monetary loss serves to assist in preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the City.



Suspension of Public Records Disclosure Requirements



This order suspends the policy requiring a five business day response time for records requests as well as the policies providing for in-person submittal of requests and in-person inspection of requests.



Suspension of Plastic Bag Ban



This order allows retail establishments to provide plastic carryout bags through May 31, 2020.



