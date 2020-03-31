Shoreline City Manager Issues Temporary Emergency Orders in Response to COVID-19 Crisis

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

From the City of Shoreline

On March 23, Shoreline City Council passed Resolution 456 authorizing the City Manager to issue temporary emergency waivers or suspensions of regulatory obligations in the Shoreline Municipal Code during the declared state of emergency if necessary to preserve and maintain public life, health, and safety in response to COVID-19. 

Below are temporary emergency orders recently executed by the City Manager:

Waiver/Suspension of B/O Tax and Gambling Tax Reporting and Payment Deadlines

The City Manager has approved a temporary waiver of certain provisions of the City's tax code to ease the financial impact on businesses. The Business & Occupation Tax and Gambling Tax filing and payment deadlines for the first and second quarters of 2020 have been moved to October 31, 2020.

Temporary Emergency Order - Waiver/Suspension of B &O Tax and Gambling Tax Reporting and Payment Deadlines

Waiver/Suspension of Recreation Program Refund Request Deadlines

This waiver of the municipal code allows for cancellation of recreation facility rentals without a monetary loss serves to assist in preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the City.

Temporary Emergency Order - Waiver/Suspension of Recreation Program Refund Request Deadlines

Suspension of Public Records Disclosure Requirements

This order suspends the policy requiring a five business day response time for records requests as well as the policies providing for in-person submittal of requests and in-person inspection of requests.

Temporary Emergency Order - Suspension of Public Records Disclosure Requirements

Suspension of Plastic Bag Ban

This order allows retail establishments to provide plastic carryout bags through May 31, 2020.

Temporary Emergency Order - Suspension of Prohibition on Plastic Retail Carryout Bags



