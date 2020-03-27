COVID-19 drive-thru testing in Shoreline starts Monday, March 30
Friday, March 27, 2020
|Testing will take place in the ICHS parking lot
at their Shoreline Medical - Dental building
Photo courtesy ICHS
Starting Monday, March 30, 2020 ICHS will be offering COVID-19 'drive-thru' testing in the PARKING LOT (not inside) of their Shoreline clinic, 16549 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133.
Make appointments by calling 206-533-2600 for Monday through Friday, from 11am to 3pm.
Tests are limited to those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
Interpretation is available for anyone who needs language assistance.
The test costs less than $50 and most people's insurance will cover most if not all of it.
HOW IT WORKS
During your appointment, you will remain in your car. Interpretation will be available if you need language assistance. A health care provider will approach your car window to swab your nose and provide information on how to obtain test results.
|Testing is currently underway at their medical
building in the International District
Photo courtesy ICHS
WHO WILL BE TESTED?
Drive-thru testing is available by appointment only to all community members. You are not required to be an existing ICHS patient, but you are required to call ahead.
Once it is determined you should be tested, you will receive an appointment time.
Due to limited supply, testing is reserved for those currently experiencing Covid-19 symptoms – which include fever, cough, sore throat and shortness of breath.
