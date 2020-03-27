COVID-19 drive-thru testing in Shoreline starts Monday, March 30

Testing will take place in the ICHS parking lot

at their Shoreline Medical - Dental building

Make appointments by calling 206-533-2600 for Monday through Friday, from 11am to 3pm.

Tests are limited to those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.





Testing is currently underway at their medical

building in the International District

Drive-thru testing is available by appointment only to all community members. You are not required to be an existing ICHS patient, but you are required to call ahead.



Due to limited supply, testing is reserved for those currently experiencing Covid-19 symptoms – which include fever, cough, sore throat and shortness of breath.

Once it is determined you should be tested, you will receive an appointment time.









Interpretation is available for anyone who needs language assistance.The test costs less than $50 and most people's insurance will cover most if not all of it.HOW IT WORKSDuring your appointment, you will remain in your car. Interpretation will be available if you need language assistance. A health care provider will approach your car window to swab your nose and provide information on how to obtain test results.