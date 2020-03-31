Costco revising closing hours

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Beginning Monday, March 30, U.S. Costco locations will temporarily implement new weekday closing hours. 

They will close at 6:30pm, Monday through Friday. 

Gas stations will close at 7pm.

This temporary change will not affect weekend hours.

On Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, Costco warehouses will open from 8 to 9am for members ages 60 and older, and for those with physical impairments.

During this early hour, the pharmacy will be open, but the Costco Food Court will not. 

Visit the following link for more information.





Posted by DKH at 4:24 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  