Costco revising closing hours

Beginning Monday, March 30, U.S. Costco locations will temporarily implement new weekday closing hours.





They will close at 6:30pm, Monday through Friday.





Gas stations will close at 7pm.





This temporary change will not affect weekend hours.On Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, Costco warehouses will open from 8 to 9am for members ages 60 and older, and for those with physical impairments.During this early hour, the pharmacy will be open, but the Costco Food Court will not.