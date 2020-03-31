Costco revising closing hours
Tuesday, March 31, 2020
Beginning Monday, March 30, U.S. Costco locations will temporarily implement new weekday closing hours.
They will close at 6:30pm, Monday through Friday.
Gas stations will close at 7pm.
This temporary change will not affect weekend hours.
On Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, Costco warehouses will open from 8 to 9am for members ages 60 and older, and for those with physical impairments.
During this early hour, the pharmacy will be open, but the Costco Food Court will not.
