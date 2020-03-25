Senior Center needs an experienced grant writer who would like to help their community

Wednesday, March 25, 2020

The Senior Center helps members
to age well


Are you an experienced grant writer and wishing you could contribute to your community during these unprecedented times? 

We have an immediate need for a grant writer to assist us in submitting applications to King County for Emergency Fund Relief and/or additional funding sources. 

The senior center is heavily engaged in providing much needed services to our communities but have exhausted our Operation Budget for 2020.
 

GRANT WRITER REQUIREMENTS:
  • Bachelor’s degree in creative writing or related field
  • 2+ years grant writing experience
  • Proficient with measuring and reaching income goals
  • Proficient with MS Office Word and Excel
  • Excellent knowledge of fundraising information sources
  • Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written
  • Strong People skills
  • Excellent organizational skills
  • Ability to meet deadlines

Compensation is lean…. we can’t pay you but we can give you a great meal every day that you work on the grant and over 600 sincere thank-yous from members that rely on the senior center for their continued healthy living and life enrichment as they navigate the challenges of aging in place. 

These grant applications are brief and will have a quick response rate. 

Contact Theresa LaCroix at 206-365-1536 to schedule an interview.



Posted by DKH at 10:43 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  