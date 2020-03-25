Senior Center needs an experienced grant writer who would like to help their community

The Senior Center helps members

to age well







Are you an experienced grant writer and wishing you could contribute to your community during these unprecedented times?





We have an immediate need for a grant writer to assist us in submitting applications to King County for Emergency Fund Relief and/or additional funding sources.





The senior center is heavily engaged in providing much needed services to our communities but have exhausted our Operation Budget for 2020.

Bachelor’s degree in creative writing or related field

2+ years grant writing experience

Proficient with measuring and reaching income goals

Proficient with MS Office Word and Excel

Excellent knowledge of fundraising information sources

Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written

Strong People skills

Excellent organizational skills

Ability to meet deadlines





These grant applications are brief and will have a quick response rate.





Contact Theresa LaCroix at 206-365-1536 to schedule an interview.













GRANT WRITER REQUIREMENTS:Compensation is lean…. we can’t pay you but we can give you a great meal every day that you work on the grant and over 600 sincere thank-yous from members that rely on the senior center for their continued healthy living and life enrichment as they navigate the challenges of aging in place.