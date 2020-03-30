Public Health Seattle and King County case updates March 29, 2020

Monday, March 30, 2020
Note: Cases reported today are an approximation. Case numbers draw from a Washington State Department of Health database that is in the process of being updated. We expect to have an official count tomorrow.

Public Health – Seattle and King County is reporting the following estimated cases and deaths due to COVID-19 through 11:59pm on 3/28/20.

  • 2159 estimated positive cases (up 82 from yesterday)
  • 141 estimated deaths (up 5 from yesterday)

Thirteen people are currently staying in King County isolation and quarantine facilities.

Data dashboard here

Shoreline:

650 residents have a COVID-19 test result, at a rate of 1,153.1 per 100,000 residents
101 (15.5%) of those have positive results, at a rate of 179.2 per 100,000 residents

Among those with a positive result:
6 (5.9%) have died due to illness, at a rate of 10.6 per 100,000 residents


Lake Forest Park:

133 residents have a COVID-19 test result, at a rate of 1,003.8 per 100,000 residents
12 (9.0%) of those have positive results, at a rate of 90.6 per 100,000 residents

Among those with a positive result:
0 (0.0%) have died due to illness, at a rate of 0.0 per 100,000 residents

State: 4896 cases in Washington state 

