Public Health Seattle and King County case updates March 29, 2020
Monday, March 30, 2020
Note: Cases reported today are an approximation. Case numbers draw from a Washington State Department of Health database that is in the process of being updated. We expect to have an official count tomorrow.
Public Health – Seattle and King County is reporting the following estimated cases and deaths due to COVID-19 through 11:59pm on 3/28/20.
- 2159 estimated positive cases (up 82 from yesterday)
- 141 estimated deaths (up 5 from yesterday)
Thirteen people are currently staying in King County isolation and quarantine facilities.
Data dashboard here
Shoreline:
101 (15.5%) of those have positive results, at a rate of 179.2 per 100,000 residents
Among those with a positive result:
6 (5.9%) have died due to illness, at a rate of 10.6 per 100,000 residents
Lake Forest Park:
133 residents have a COVID-19 test result, at a rate of 1,003.8 per 100,000 residents
12 (9.0%) of those have positive results, at a rate of 90.6 per 100,000 residents
Among those with a positive result:
0 (0.0%) have died due to illness, at a rate of 0.0 per 100,000 residents
State: 4896 cases in Washington state
