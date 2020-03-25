State ferries to remain on winter sailing schedules through April 25 due to lower demand
Wednesday, March 25, 2020
|Photo by Mike Remarcke
As part of the state’s response to COVID-19, all state ferries will remain operating on their winter sailing schedules through at least April 25.
Washington State Ferries’ spring season, which includes increased service on some routes, was originally scheduled to begin March 29.
The following service additions that were set to begin with the start of the spring sailing schedule will not occur:
- Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth: Third vessel added on weekend schedule
- Anacortes/San Juan Islands: Interisland weekend service and addition of couple of afternoon sailings
- Anacortes/Friday Harbor/Sidney, British Columbia: Start of one round trip to Canada daily (suspended until at least April 26)
Previously made vehicle reservations for the Anacortes/San Juan Islands route from March 29 through April 25 will be canceled.
No new spring schedule reservations will be allowed after April 25. Customers will be notified through ferry alerts when reservations will be made available on sailings during the winter schedule extension. No-show fees for vehicle reservations are waived until further notice.
