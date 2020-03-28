Public Health Seattle and King county case update March 27, 2020
Saturday, March 28, 2020
- 1828 confirmed positive cases (up 251 from yesterday)
- 125 confirmed deaths (up 16 from yesterday)
Six Shoreline residents and zero LFP residents have died as a result of the virus.
Shoreline:
The state total is 3,723 cases, including 175 deaths.
- 558 residents have a COVID-19 test result, at a rate of 989.9 per 100,000 residents
- 85 (15.2%) of those have positive results, at a rate of 150.8 per 100,000 residents
- 6 (7.1%) have died due to illness, at a rate of 10.6 per 100,000 residents
- 112 residents have a COVID-19 test result, at a rate of 845.3 per 100,000 residents
- 9 (8.0%) of those have positive results, at a rate of 67.9 per 100,000 residents
- 0 (0.0%) have died due to illness, at a rate of 0.0 per 100,000 residents
- Note that addresses are routinely updated and may change day-to-day as new information is gathered through case investigations. Total numbers may not add up since some records are missing zip-codes.
- Rates may not be representative due to the small numbers of people tested to date. The rates will change as more people are tested.
