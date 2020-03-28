Public Health Seattle and King county case update March 27, 2020

Saturday, March 28, 2020



Public Health—Seattle and King County is reporting the following confirmed cases and deaths due to COVID-19 through 11:59pm on 3/26/20.
  • 1828 confirmed positive cases (up 251 from yesterday)
  • 125 confirmed deaths (up 16 from yesterday)
The new Public Health dashboard is functional right now. Click the button to filter by “positive results only” to see age and gender of deaths. A PDF is also available.

Six Shoreline residents and zero LFP residents have died as a result of the virus.

Shoreline:
  • 558 residents have a COVID-19 test result, at a rate of 989.9 per 100,000 residents
  • 85 (15.2%) of those have positive results, at a rate of 150.8 per 100,000 residents
Among those with a positive result:
  • 6 (7.1%) have died due to illness, at a rate of 10.6 per 100,000 residents
Lake Forest Park:
  • 112 residents have a COVID-19 test result, at a rate of 845.3 per 100,000 residents
  • 9 (8.0%) of those have positive results, at a rate of 67.9 per 100,000 residents
Among those with a positive result:
  • 0 (0.0%) have died due to illness, at a rate of 0.0 per 100,000 residents
Fine print:
  • Note that addresses are routinely updated and may change day-to-day as new information is gathered through case investigations. Total numbers may not add up since some records are missing zip-codes.
  • Rates may not be representative due to the small numbers of people tested to date. The rates will change as more people are tested.
Twelve people are currently staying in King County isolation and quarantine facilities.

The state total is 3,723 cases, including 175 deaths.



