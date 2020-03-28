King county library has a lot of online resources

Saturday, March 28, 2020

By Diane Hettrick

Before we became the first U.S. epicenter of the COVID-19 epidemic, King residents residents were infamous for our love of boats and books - and rain.

Can't do too much right now about owning a boat or how much it rains, but thanks to the King county library system, we have lots of options for books and many online services.

During the closure, patrons are encouraged to use KCLS’ online resources and services. Residents of King county outside of Seattle can sign up instantly for a digital eCard.

If you already have a King county library card, you don't need a digital card.  

Your library card will give you access to:

Stay connected to KCLS by:

Founded in the middle of World War II in 1942, the King County Library System (KCLS) is one of the busiest public library systems in the country. KCLS has 50 libraries - four of them right here - and more than 700,000 cardholders. 

In 2019, residents checked out more than 5.6 million digital eBooks and audiobooks through Rakuten OverDrive, making KCLS the No. 3 digital circulating library in the world! 

You can bet that 2020 is going to beat that record.




Posted by DKH at 12:26 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  