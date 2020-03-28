King county library has a lot of online resources

By Diane Hettrick





Before we became the first U.S. epicenter of the COVID-19 epidemic, King residents residents were infamous for our love of boats and books - and rain.









During the closure, patrons are encouraged to use KCLS’ online resources and services. Residents of King county outside of Seattle can sign up instantly for a Can't do too much right now about owning a boat or how much it rains, but thanks to the King county library system, we have lots of options for books and many online services.During the closure, patrons are encouraged to use KCLS’ online resources and services. Residents of King county outside of Seattle can sign up instantly for a digital eCard





If you already have a King county library card, you don't need a digital card.







Stay connected to KCLS by:

Visiting our website

Following us on social media (Facebook and Twitter)

Contacting Ask KCLS with questions, or calling 425-462-9600 or 800-462-9600

Checking out KCLS blogs, podcasts, booklists and newsletters

Founded in the middle of World War II in 1942, the King County Library System (KCLS) is one of the busiest public library systems in the country. KCLS has 50 libraries - four of them right here - and more than 700,000 cardholders.





In 2019, residents checked out more than 5.6 million digital eBooks and audiobooks through Rakuten OverDrive, making KCLS the No. 3 digital circulating library in the world!





You can bet that 2020 is going to beat that record.















