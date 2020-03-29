Local students named to the Dean's List at the University of Washington
Sunday, March 29, 2020
|Cherry trees in the quad 2017
Photo by Lee Lageschulte
Students from Shoreline and Lake Forest Park have been named to the Dean's List at the University of Washington for Autumn 2019 Quarter.
To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must have completed at least 12 graded credits and have a grade point average of at least 3.50 (out of 4). Students are notified that they have achieved this distinction when they receive their grades for the quarter.
The students are listed alphabetically by ZIP code.
STUDENT NAME SCHOOL YEAR
Zip Code: 98133
Mahilet Senai Abraha freshman
Nebiyu Assaye Abunie senior
Arlind Ajvazi freshman
Beau Anable junior
Christina Andres junior
Mackenzie Michele Axe sophomore
Alexis Calixtro Cambronero freshman
Zi Chao Chen freshman
Zimiao Chen senior
Ziyin Chen junior
Tina Vicky Chi senior
Britnie Chin senior
Cameron K Chin senior
Philip A Cupat junior
Jaymen Charles Davis junior
Diana Degoede junior
Lorenzo Eugenio Deleon freshman
Li Dong Deng junior
Clara Marie Dixon senior
Tianrong Du senior
Adam Fink senior
Jamie Forschmiedt junior
Alexander Sheng Fu junior
Julian Javier Gallegos junior
Luwam Lilly Gezai sophomore
Logan Gnanapragasam junior
Biruk Gebreegziabher Haddis junior
Corwin Akeru Hansen senior
Brian J Henry junior
Joaquin Valencio Hogg junior
Alex Holguin junior
Margaret Hsiao junior
Eric Hsu senior
Muh-En Huang senior
Franklin Huynh senior
Santino V Iannone senior
Nashrah Junejo junior
Sumra Khalid Khan freshman
Sarah Jane Kim senior
Van Kirby freshman
Basir Koleini freshman
Benjamin Michael Korn sophomore
Adrian Amadeus Kulawiuk freshman
Yanway Lai junior
Pearl Lam senior
Kristi Marie Laris senior
Paul Leanza junior
Kyrsten Nicole Leazer freshman
Adriel Song-Ann Liau freshman
Baoyi Ma junior
Dakota Malberg-Loen junior
Daniel Joseph Nallas Malixi freshman
Charleen Nora Mar senior
Yara Hussam Marouf sophomore
Katelyn Noel Medalia sophomore
Naode Mehari sophomore
Saagar Mehta freshman
Elliot K Min junior
Brandon Mochizuki sophomore
Alexander Montello junior
Georges Camille Motchoffo Simo senior
Hannah G Murray junior
Germaine Ng senior
Anthu Pham-Albert Nguyen freshman
Vanessa Vi Nguyen senior
Aubree D Nichols senior
Stella S Oh junior
Faith Olomon junior
Haley Taylor Osborn sophomore
Sheela Pandey junior
Isaac Yubeen Pang senior
Joshua Park junior
Liana Youngeun Park freshman
Connor James Poe senior
Janos Ing-Shau Pollak junior
Sanya Rai freshman
Benjamin R Ramsay junior
Haley Taryn Rooney-Wilcox sophomore
Erin Roque junior
Madeleine Bell Rutter sophomore
William Fredrick Saechao senior
Allen Saewong junior
Susan Saewong senior
Hannah M Saito sophomore
Paola Sanchez senior
Davira Shaffena senior
Rebecca Joy Friday Sheaffer senior
Selene H Sidani sophomore
Maya Busuego Sioson junior
Polina A Skrypka junior
Nicole Claire Sorentino junior
Hieu Trung Ta junior
Diana Thich freshman
Preston Tu freshman
Joy Marley Wellington senior
Robel M Wondimu senior
Elson Wong junior
Tyler Abram Wong sophomore
Borui Zhang junior
Zhuojun Zhao junior
Zip Code: 98155
Rose Marie Amlin sophomore
Qasim Anjum senior
Noel Gonzales Basilio sophomore
Samantha Bowles junior
Anna Michelle Boyle senior
Thanh-Thao Thi Bui senior
Tobias B Caple senior
David Kangqi Chen freshman
Amos Hangyul Chi junior
Quentin George Childs junior
Josephine Ye-Eun Choi sophomore
Camden B Correos sophomore
Clara Catherine Rose Cowan junior
Nick James David Cowan senior
Olivia Opal Crum sophomore
Tracy L Dang junior
Megan Rose Darby sophomore
Lauren N Day sophomore
Evan Deiparine junior
Nicholas Robert Della-Giustina junior
Alexander Leonard Dumitriu Carcoana sophomore
Aaron Brian Ellsworth sophomore
Ilya Fedorovich Galenko junior
Hans Matthew F Gan sophomore
Nestor J Garcia junior
Jacob Z Goldstein-Street junior
Kyle Tianen Haining junior
Ryan Hallgrimson sophomore
Mariam Ahmed Hirsi junior
Samuel Mahlon Holman freshman
Joseph Kumar Iannone freshman
Alexander Scott Javor junior
Cayton Celeste Jefferson senior
Katherine Suzanne Jerauld sophomore
Kevin Bradley Jerauld senior
Huanying Jin junior
Chakhim Kam junior
Emma E Kamb freshman
David J Knowlton junior
Sebastian Kurniawan senior
Long Minh Lam freshman
Kelvin Law sophomore
Justina M Le sophomore
Ling Ling Lee freshman
Thomas J Lee junior
Sydney E Leek junior
Owen M Leupold junior
Hao Sen Li freshman
Shiyao Li senior
Richmon Lin junior
Leo A Linder junior
Chloe Victoria Rose Loreen junior
Sophia Alexandria Lowe-Hines sophomore
Thanh Chi Mac senior
Forrest Taylor Martin senior
Kathryn May McCaffrey senior
Blaine Abebe Menelik freshman
Denna Milaninia freshman
Hamoon Milaninia junior
Kristin Rose Moore freshman
Vanessa Lea Murakami senior
Kathlyn Kamika Nakasone sophomore
Nickolas David Naslund sophomore
Travis M Neils junior
Odoum Money Nith freshman
Asha M Nuh junior
Tiffany V Palomino sophomore
Sunnah Ayeshah Rasheed senior
Shannon Rhodes freshman
Mirabelle Joy Roa sophomore
Malcolm Eric Rosier-Butler junior
Kristen Jayne Rudnick senior
Simon Lavassar Schumacher junior
Shaylee Scott sophomore
Rosa Sittig-Bell freshman
Erin Rebecca Smith sophomore
Mikayla Sullivan senior
Emanuel Tesfaye freshman
John C Tong junior
Kim Thien Tran freshman
Karla Maria Trofin sophomore
Kenneth Hoang Truong senior
Sean Hoang Truong freshman
Joseph J Ubelhart junior
Anthony R Vigil freshman
Tran Nam Vo sophomore
Anders Wennstig junior
Makenzie Paige Wilkinson sophomore
James Alexander Williamson junior
Elliot Xavier Winters freshman
Katie Kha Wong sophomore
Naomi Yohannes junior
Seongwon Yun freshman
Steven Zhu junior
Zip Code: 98177
Ellinor Grace Allen-Hatch senior
Forrest Graham Baum junior
Ruslan Bekniyazov freshman
Dana Riley Concannon freshman
Edwin Walter Cordova Barriga senior
Andrew Steven Counter freshman
Morea Frances Daley senior
Owen Fredrick Daley sophomore
Raphael Murillo Diaz junior
Francesca Marlene Dornbach junior
Griffin Mccallum Easthouse freshman
Maria Magdalena Genis senior
Javad Ali Goudarzi senior
Pooya Gozlo senior
Drew T Gustafson senior
Peter T Gwartney junior
Stephan W Huchala senior
James R Hudson freshman
Emily S Joseph senior
Allison Kearney freshman
Meghan R Kearney senior
Lucas Henry Kleyn freshman
Norwick Kin On Lee senior
Briana Kirsten Lincoln senior
James Kenneth Liu freshman
Robert P Lorentzen senior
Esaac E Mazengia senior
Dylan David McMurtry senior
Hailey Rose Mears freshman
Kenon Sinclair Morgan senior
Lauren N Neroutsos senior
Rachel Neroutsos sophomore
Kim Long Dinh Nguyen freshman
Jasmine Pearl Ogaki freshman
Lily Kikue Okamura freshman
Riley Dale Oneil junior
Charles K A Ostrem sophomore
Pariwat Patthanawanich sophomore
Sophia Wai Peng sophomore
Claira Elizabeth Petit freshman
Claire Pickering sophomore
Anna Leigh Pitts freshman
Mark Aaron Polyakov freshman
David Richard Reardon senior
Jordan Marin Saline senior
Lauren Miya Sismaet freshman
Matthew Stoebe junior
Nicholas Subocz junior
Kamil Tarnawczyk junior
Vivian T-N Tran senior
Lillian Williamson freshman
Celeste Zinmon-Htet freshman
