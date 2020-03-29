Local students named to the Dean's List at the University of Washington

Sunday, March 29, 2020

Students from Shoreline and Lake Forest Park have been named to the Dean's List at the University of Washington for Autumn 2019 Quarter.

To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must have completed at least 12 graded credits and have a grade point average of at least 3.50 (out of 4). Students are notified that they have achieved this distinction when they receive their grades for the quarter.

The students are listed alphabetically by ZIP code.

        STUDENT NAME                             SCHOOL YEAR

                               Zip Code:      98133

Emanuel  Abeye                                           freshman
Mahilet Senai Abraha                                      freshman
Nebiyu Assaye Abunie                                    senior
Arlind  Ajvazi                                              freshman
Beau  Anable                                              junior
Christina  Andres                                          junior
Mackenzie Michele Axe                                    sophomore
Alexis Calixtro Cambronero                                freshman
Zi Chao Chen                                             freshman
Zimiao  Chen                                              senior
Ziyin  Chen                                                junior
Tina Vicky Chi                                             senior
Britnie  Chin                                               senior
Cameron K Chin                                          senior
Philip A Cupat                                             junior
Jaymen Charles Davis                                     junior
Diana  Degoede                                           junior
Lorenzo Eugenio Deleon                                  freshman
Li Dong Deng                                             junior
Clara Marie Dixon                                         senior
Tianrong  Du                                              senior
Adam  Fink                                                senior
Jamie  Forschmiedt                                        junior
Alexander Sheng Fu                                      junior
Julian Javier Gallegos                                     junior
Luwam Lilly Gezai                                         sophomore
Logan  Gnanapragasam                                   junior
Biruk Gebreegziabher Haddis                              junior
Corwin Akeru Hansen                                     senior
Brian J Henry                                              junior
Joaquin Valencio Hogg                                    junior
Alex  Holguin                                              junior
Margaret  Hsiao                                           junior
Eric  Hsu                                                  senior
Muh-En  Huang                                           senior
Franklin  Huynh                                           senior
Santino V Iannone                                        senior
Nashrah  Junejo                                           junior
Sumra Khalid Khan                                        freshman
Sarah Jane Kim                                           senior
Van  Kirby                                                 freshman
Basir  Koleini                                              freshman
Benjamin Michael Korn                                    sophomore
Adrian Amadeus Kulawiuk                                 freshman
Yanway  Lai                                               junior
Pearl  Lam                                                 senior
Kristi Marie Laris                                           senior
Paul  Leanza                                              junior
Kyrsten Nicole Leazer                                     freshman
Adriel Song-Ann Liau                                      freshman
Baoyi  Ma                                                  junior
Dakota  Malberg-Loen                                     junior
Daniel Joseph Nallas Malixi                               freshman
Charleen Nora Mar                                        senior
Yara Hussam Marouf                                      sophomore
Katelyn Noel Medalia                                      sophomore
Naode  Mehari                                             sophomore
Saagar  Mehta                                             freshman
Elliot K Min                                                junior
Brandon  Mochizuki                                       sophomore
Alexander  Montello                                       junior
Georges Camille Motchoffo Simo                          senior
Hannah G Murray                                          junior
Germaine  Ng                                             senior
Anthu Pham-Albert Nguyen                               freshman
Vanessa Vi Nguyen                                       senior
Aubree D Nichols                                          senior
Stella S Oh                                                junior
Faith  Olomon                                             junior
Haley Taylor Osborn                                       sophomore
Sheela  Pandey                                           junior
Isaac Yubeen Pang                                       senior
Joshua  Park                                              junior
Liana Youngeun Park                                     freshman
Connor James Poe                                        senior
Janos Ing-Shau Pollak                                    junior
Sanya  Rai                                                freshman
Benjamin R Ramsay                                       junior
Haley Taryn Rooney-Wilcox                               sophomore
Erin  Roque                                               junior
Madeleine Bell Rutter                                      sophomore
William Fredrick Saechao                                  senior
Allen  Saewong                                           junior
Susan  Saewong                                          senior
Hannah M Saito                                           sophomore
Paola  Sanchez                                           senior
Davira  Shaffena                                          senior
Rebecca Joy Friday Sheaffer                              senior
Selene H Sidani                                           sophomore
Maya Busuego Sioson                                    junior
Polina A Skrypka                                          junior
Nicole Claire Sorentino                                    junior
Hieu Trung Ta                                             junior
Diana  Thich                                               freshman
Preston  Tu                                                freshman
Joy Marley Wellington                                     senior
Robel M Wondimu                                         senior
Elson  Wong                                               junior
Tyler Abram Wong                                         sophomore
Borui  Zhang                                              junior
Zhuojun  Zhao                                             junior


                                 Zip Code:      98155
Rose Marie Amlin                                         sophomore
Qasim  Anjum                                             senior
Noel Gonzales Basilio                                     sophomore
Samantha  Bowles                                        junior
Anna Michelle Boyle                                       senior
Thanh-Thao Thi Bui                                       senior
Tobias B Caple                                            senior
David Kangqi Chen                                        freshman
Amos Hangyul Chi                                        junior
Quentin George Childs                                    junior
Josephine Ye-Eun Choi                                   sophomore
Camden B Correos                                        sophomore
Clara Catherine Rose Cowan                              junior
Nick James David Cowan                                 senior
Olivia Opal Crum                                          sophomore
Tracy L Dang                                              junior
Megan Rose Darby                                        sophomore
Lauren N Day                                              sophomore
Evan  Deiparine                                           junior
Nicholas Robert Della-Giustina                            junior
Alexander Leonard Dumitriu Carcoana                    sophomore
Aaron Brian Ellsworth                                     sophomore
Ilya Fedorovich Galenko                                   junior
Hans Matthew F Gan                                      sophomore
Nestor J Garcia                                            junior
Jacob Z Goldstein-Street                                  junior
Kyle Tianen Haining                                       junior
Ryan  Hallgrimson                                         sophomore
Mariam Ahmed Hirsi                                       junior
Samuel Mahlon Holman                                   freshman
Joseph Kumar Iannone                                    freshman
Alexander Scott Javor                                     junior
Cayton Celeste Jefferson                                  senior
Katherine Suzanne Jerauld                                sophomore
Kevin Bradley Jerauld                                     senior
Huanying  Jin                                             junior
Chakhim  Kam                                             junior
Emma E Kamb                                            freshman
David J Knowlton                                          junior
Sebastian  Kurniawan                                     senior
Long Minh Lam                                            freshman
Kelvin  Law                                                sophomore
Justina M Le                                               sophomore
Ling Ling Lee                                              freshman
Thomas J Lee                                             junior
Sydney E Leek                                            junior
Owen M Leupold                                          junior
Hao Sen Li                                                freshman
Shiyao  Li                                                  senior
Richmon  Lin                                              junior
Leo A Linder                                               junior
Chloe Victoria Rose Loreen                                junior
Sophia Alexandria Lowe-Hines                            sophomore
Thanh Chi Mac                                            senior
Forrest Taylor Martin                                      senior
Kathryn May McCaffrey                                    senior
Blaine Abebe Menelik                                     freshman
Denna  Milaninia                                          freshman
Hamoon  Milaninia                                        junior
Kristin Rose Moore                                        freshman
Vanessa Lea Murakami                                    senior
Kathlyn Kamika Nakasone                                 sophomore
Nickolas David Naslund                                   sophomore
Travis M Neils                                             junior
Odoum Money Nith                                        freshman
Asha M Nuh                                               junior
Tiffany V Palomino                                        sophomore
Sunnah Ayeshah Rasheed                                senior
Shannon  Rhodes                                         freshman
Mirabelle Joy Roa                                         sophomore
Malcolm Eric Rosier-Butler                                junior
Kristen Jayne Rudnick                                     senior
Simon Lavassar Schumacher                             junior
Shaylee  Scott                                             sophomore
Rosa  Sittig-Bell                                           freshman
Erin Rebecca Smith                                       sophomore
Mikayla  Sullivan                                          senior
Emanuel  Tesfaye                                         freshman
John C Tong                                               junior
Kim Thien Tran                                            freshman
Karla Maria Trofin                                         sophomore
Kenneth Hoang Truong                                    senior
Sean Hoang Truong                                       freshman
Joseph J Ubelhart                                         junior
Anthony R Vigil                                            freshman
Tran Nam Vo                                              sophomore
Anders  Wennstig                                         junior
Makenzie Paige Wilkinson                                 sophomore
James Alexander Williamson                              junior
Elliot Xavier Winters                                       freshman
Katie Kha Wong                                           sophomore
Naomi  Yohannes                                         junior
Seongwon  Yun                                           freshman
Steven  Zhu                                               junior

                                 Zip Code:      98177

Ellinor Grace Allen-Hatch                                  senior
Forrest Graham Baum                                     junior
Ruslan  Bekniyazov                                       freshman
Dana Riley Concannon                                    freshman
Edwin Walter Cordova Barriga                             senior
Andrew Steven Counter                                   freshman
Morea Frances Daley                                      senior
Owen Fredrick Daley                                      sophomore
Raphael Murillo Diaz                                      junior
Francesca Marlene Dornbach                             junior
Griffin Mccallum Easthouse                               freshman
Maria Magdalena Genis                                   senior
Javad Ali Goudarzi                                        senior
Pooya  Gozlo                                              senior
Drew T Gustafson                                         senior
Peter T Gwartney                                          junior
Stephan W Huchala                                       senior
James R Hudson                                          freshman
Emily S Joseph                                            senior
Allison  Kearney                                           freshman
Meghan R Kearney                                        senior
Lucas Henry Kleyn                                        freshman
Norwick Kin On Lee                                       senior
Briana Kirsten Lincoln                                     senior
James Kenneth Liu                                        freshman
Robert P Lorentzen                                        senior
Esaac E Mazengia                                        senior
Dylan David McMurtry                                     senior
Hailey Rose Mears                                        freshman
Kenon Sinclair Morgan                                    senior
Lauren N Neroutsos                                       senior
Rachel  Neroutsos                                         sophomore
Kim Long Dinh Nguyen                                    freshman
Jasmine Pearl Ogaki                                       freshman
Lily Kikue Okamura                                        freshman
Riley Dale Oneil                                           junior
Charles K A Ostrem                                        sophomore
Pariwat  Patthanawanich                                  sophomore
Sophia Wai Peng                                          sophomore
Claira Elizabeth Petit                                      freshman
Claire  Pickering                                           sophomore
Anna Leigh Pitts                                           freshman
Mark Aaron Polyakov                                      freshman
David Richard Reardon                                    senior
Jordan Marin Saline                                       senior
Lauren Miya Sismaet                                      freshman
Matthew  Stoebe                                           junior
Nicholas  Subocz                                          junior
Kamil  Tarnawczyk                                        junior
Vivian T-N Tran                                            senior
Lillian  Williamson                                         freshman
Celeste  Zinmon-Htet                                      freshman



