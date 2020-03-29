Local students named to the Dean's List at the University of Washington

Cherry trees in the quad 2017

Students from Shoreline and Lake Forest Park have been named to the Dean's List at the University of Washington for Autumn 2019 Quarter.To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must have completed at least 12 graded credits and have a grade point average of at least 3.50 (out of 4). Students are notified that they have achieved this distinction when they receive their grades for the quarter.The students are listed alphabetically by ZIP code.Emanuel Abeye freshmanMahilet Senai Abraha freshmanNebiyu Assaye Abunie seniorArlind Ajvazi freshmanBeau Anable juniorChristina Andres juniorMackenzie Michele Axe sophomoreAlexis Calixtro Cambronero freshmanZi Chao Chen freshmanZimiao Chen seniorZiyin Chen juniorTina Vicky Chi seniorBritnie Chin seniorCameron K Chin seniorPhilip A Cupat juniorJaymen Charles Davis juniorDiana Degoede juniorLorenzo Eugenio Deleon freshmanLi Dong Deng juniorClara Marie Dixon seniorTianrong Du seniorAdam Fink seniorJamie Forschmiedt juniorAlexander Sheng Fu juniorJulian Javier Gallegos juniorLuwam Lilly Gezai sophomoreLogan Gnanapragasam juniorBiruk Gebreegziabher Haddis juniorCorwin Akeru Hansen seniorBrian J Henry juniorJoaquin Valencio Hogg juniorAlex Holguin juniorMargaret Hsiao juniorEric Hsu seniorMuh-En Huang seniorFranklin Huynh seniorSantino V Iannone seniorNashrah Junejo juniorSumra Khalid Khan freshmanSarah Jane Kim seniorVan Kirby freshmanBasir Koleini freshmanBenjamin Michael Korn sophomoreAdrian Amadeus Kulawiuk freshmanYanway Lai juniorPearl Lam seniorKristi Marie Laris seniorPaul Leanza juniorKyrsten Nicole Leazer freshmanAdriel Song-Ann Liau freshmanBaoyi Ma juniorDakota Malberg-Loen juniorDaniel Joseph Nallas Malixi freshmanCharleen Nora Mar seniorYara Hussam Marouf sophomoreKatelyn Noel Medalia sophomoreNaode Mehari sophomoreSaagar Mehta freshmanElliot K Min juniorBrandon Mochizuki sophomoreAlexander Montello juniorGeorges Camille Motchoffo Simo seniorHannah G Murray juniorGermaine Ng seniorAnthu Pham-Albert Nguyen freshmanVanessa Vi Nguyen seniorAubree D Nichols seniorStella S Oh juniorFaith Olomon juniorHaley Taylor Osborn sophomoreSheela Pandey juniorIsaac Yubeen Pang seniorJoshua Park juniorLiana Youngeun Park freshmanConnor James Poe seniorJanos Ing-Shau Pollak juniorSanya Rai freshmanBenjamin R Ramsay juniorHaley Taryn Rooney-Wilcox sophomoreErin Roque juniorMadeleine Bell Rutter sophomoreWilliam Fredrick Saechao seniorAllen Saewong juniorSusan Saewong seniorHannah M Saito sophomorePaola Sanchez seniorDavira Shaffena seniorRebecca Joy Friday Sheaffer seniorSelene H Sidani sophomoreMaya Busuego Sioson juniorPolina A Skrypka juniorNicole Claire Sorentino juniorHieu Trung Ta juniorDiana Thich freshmanPreston Tu freshmanJoy Marley Wellington seniorRobel M Wondimu seniorElson Wong juniorTyler Abram Wong sophomoreBorui Zhang juniorZhuojun Zhao juniorRose Marie Amlin sophomoreQasim Anjum seniorNoel Gonzales Basilio sophomoreSamantha Bowles juniorAnna Michelle Boyle seniorThanh-Thao Thi Bui seniorTobias B Caple seniorDavid Kangqi Chen freshmanAmos Hangyul Chi juniorQuentin George Childs juniorJosephine Ye-Eun Choi sophomoreCamden B Correos sophomoreClara Catherine Rose Cowan juniorNick James David Cowan seniorOlivia Opal Crum sophomoreTracy L Dang juniorMegan Rose Darby sophomoreLauren N Day sophomoreEvan Deiparine juniorNicholas Robert Della-Giustina juniorAlexander Leonard Dumitriu Carcoana sophomoreAaron Brian Ellsworth sophomoreIlya Fedorovich Galenko juniorHans Matthew F Gan sophomoreNestor J Garcia juniorJacob Z Goldstein-Street juniorKyle Tianen Haining juniorRyan Hallgrimson sophomoreMariam Ahmed Hirsi juniorSamuel Mahlon Holman freshmanJoseph Kumar Iannone freshmanAlexander Scott Javor juniorCayton Celeste Jefferson seniorKatherine Suzanne Jerauld sophomoreKevin Bradley Jerauld seniorHuanying Jin juniorChakhim Kam juniorEmma E Kamb freshmanDavid J Knowlton juniorSebastian Kurniawan seniorLong Minh Lam freshmanKelvin Law sophomoreJustina M Le sophomoreLing Ling Lee freshmanThomas J Lee juniorSydney E Leek juniorOwen M Leupold juniorHao Sen Li freshmanShiyao Li seniorRichmon Lin juniorLeo A Linder juniorChloe Victoria Rose Loreen juniorSophia Alexandria Lowe-Hines sophomoreThanh Chi Mac seniorForrest Taylor Martin seniorKathryn May McCaffrey seniorBlaine Abebe Menelik freshmanDenna Milaninia freshmanHamoon Milaninia juniorKristin Rose Moore freshmanVanessa Lea Murakami seniorKathlyn Kamika Nakasone sophomoreNickolas David Naslund sophomoreTravis M Neils juniorOdoum Money Nith freshmanAsha M Nuh juniorTiffany V Palomino sophomoreSunnah Ayeshah Rasheed seniorShannon Rhodes freshmanMirabelle Joy Roa sophomoreMalcolm Eric Rosier-Butler juniorKristen Jayne Rudnick seniorSimon Lavassar Schumacher juniorShaylee Scott sophomoreRosa Sittig-Bell freshmanErin Rebecca Smith sophomoreMikayla Sullivan seniorEmanuel Tesfaye freshmanJohn C Tong juniorKim Thien Tran freshmanKarla Maria Trofin sophomoreKenneth Hoang Truong seniorSean Hoang Truong freshmanJoseph J Ubelhart juniorAnthony R Vigil freshmanTran Nam Vo sophomoreAnders Wennstig juniorMakenzie Paige Wilkinson sophomoreJames Alexander Williamson juniorElliot Xavier Winters freshmanKatie Kha Wong sophomoreNaomi Yohannes juniorSeongwon Yun freshmanSteven Zhu juniorEllinor Grace Allen-Hatch seniorForrest Graham Baum juniorRuslan Bekniyazov freshmanDana Riley Concannon freshmanEdwin Walter Cordova Barriga seniorAndrew Steven Counter freshmanMorea Frances Daley seniorOwen Fredrick Daley sophomoreRaphael Murillo Diaz juniorFrancesca Marlene Dornbach juniorGriffin Mccallum Easthouse freshmanMaria Magdalena Genis seniorJavad Ali Goudarzi seniorPooya Gozlo seniorDrew T Gustafson seniorPeter T Gwartney juniorStephan W Huchala seniorJames R Hudson freshmanEmily S Joseph seniorAllison Kearney freshmanMeghan R Kearney seniorLucas Henry Kleyn freshmanNorwick Kin On Lee seniorBriana Kirsten Lincoln seniorJames Kenneth Liu freshmanRobert P Lorentzen seniorEsaac E Mazengia seniorDylan David McMurtry seniorHailey Rose Mears freshmanKenon Sinclair Morgan seniorLauren N Neroutsos seniorRachel Neroutsos sophomoreKim Long Dinh Nguyen freshmanJasmine Pearl Ogaki freshmanLily Kikue Okamura freshmanRiley Dale Oneil juniorCharles K A Ostrem sophomorePariwat Patthanawanich sophomoreSophia Wai Peng sophomoreClaira Elizabeth Petit freshmanClaire Pickering sophomoreAnna Leigh Pitts freshmanMark Aaron Polyakov freshmanDavid Richard Reardon seniorJordan Marin Saline seniorLauren Miya Sismaet freshmanMatthew Stoebe juniorNicholas Subocz juniorKamil Tarnawczyk juniorVivian T-N Tran seniorLillian Williamson freshmanCeleste Zinmon-Htet freshman