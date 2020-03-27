UPDATE on building and right-of-way inspections in Shoreline during Stay Home order

Friday, March 27, 2020

Latest update on Building inspections in the City of Shoreline

In light of clarification from Governor Inslee’s office last night that most commercial and residential construction is not considered essential, the City of Shoreline will stop all building inspections until the Stay Home order is lifted or there is further guidance from the Governor.

If you believe your project fits within one of the exceptions, you can contact Shoreline’s Building Official Ray Allshouse at 206-391-4956 or rallshouse@shorelinewa.gov.

Right-of-Way inspections

Right-of-way inspections will continue as utilities are considered an essential service. However, response times may be slower than usual as we adjust staffing levels. Please submit requests for inspections early.




Posted by DKH at 2:50 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  