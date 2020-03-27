UPDATE on building and right-of-way inspections in Shoreline during Stay Home order

Latest update on Building inspections in the City of Shoreline



In light of clarification from Governor Inslee’s office last night that most commercial and residential construction is not considered essential, the City of Shoreline will stop all building inspections until the Stay Home order is lifted or there is further guidance from the Governor.



If you believe your project fits within one of the exceptions, you can contact Shoreline’s Building Official Ray Allshouse at 206-391-4956 or rallshouse@shorelinewa.gov.



Right-of-Way inspections



Right-of-way inspections will continue as utilities are considered an essential service. However, response times may be slower than usual as we adjust staffing levels. Please submit requests for inspections early.











