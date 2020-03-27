Public Health Seattle and King county case updates 3-26-20



1,577 confirmed positive cases (up 218 from yesterday)



109 confirmed deaths (up 9 from yesterday)



Public Health has taken their dashboard offline to try to work out the technology kinks. The screenshot above is from the current dashboard, with results by cities, rather than ZIP code.





It appears that both Shoreline and Lake Forest Park are in the highest range for normal demographics. Kirkland is the very highest because of the Life Care center and Evergreen Hospital where most of the first deaths occurred.





3207 cases in the whole state.







Public Health—Seattle and King County is reporting the following confirmed cases and deaths due to COVID-19 through 11:59pm on 3/25/20.