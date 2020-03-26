Shoreline will continue with some building and right-of-way inspections during Stay Home order
Thursday, March 26, 2020
During the Stay Home, Stay Healthy order, the City of Shoreline will continue inspections for all permitted construction and development work on private property and in the right of way with the following exceptions and conditions:
Occupied residences
We will not perform building Inspections that require entry into areas occupied by residents unless inspectors can use an alternative to in-person inspection. Please contact the Building Official Ray Allshouse at 206-391-4956 or rallshouse@shorelinewa.gov if this situation applies to you to explore alternatives, such as video inspections.
Regulatory inspections for life safety issues in an occupied residence, such as a furnace replacement to resolve a no heat situation, will be evaluated on a case by case basis with the goal of finding a safe way to conduct the inspection. However, to protect the health of inspectors and customers, we may need to postpone these inspections.
New developments
The City has instituted new safety protocols to keep both inspectors and customers safe and healthy.
Only sites that meet the following criteria will be eligible for inspections:
- The requester of the inspection must confirm that no one on site has COVID 19 or is symptomatic of COVID 19;
- Everyone must be able to comply with social distancing of no less than six feet at all times;
- The immediate inspection area must be clear of all workers for at least 30 minutes prior to the inspection and remain clear so the inspector can enter, inspect, and leave without contact with job site workers; and
- In-person communication with customers must be minimized -- unaccompanied inspections are preferred whenever possible
