King County releases new health and safety guidelines to child care providers
Thursday, March 26, 2020
Public Health Seattle and King County announced additional guidance for child care and early learning programs that are considered part of the essential workforce.
In addition, King County will expand support services to providers.
New health and safety guidance for child care providers remaining open during the COVID-19 outbreak are available on a new website.
“Child care and early learning providers are among the heroes of this crisis. We must support this essential workforce with assistance and guidance, and do whatever we can for providers who want to remain open, and keep safe their staff and children in their care,” said King County Executive Dow Constantine.
