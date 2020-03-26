Blakely Apartments does not need food donations

By Diane Hettrick

The residents of the Blakely Apartments appreciate the support that the Shoreline Community has shown during these difficult times, however, we as the residents feel that all donations should be sent to local food banks to help support those with a greater need.

Thanks to generous community members today and at an official food drive on Monday, the Senior Center now has their menu planned for the entire next week.

A tenant who was formerly on the tenant board issued the statement without the knowledge or consent of the board.The official statement from the tenants' association:The manager of the Blakely contacted me in the morning to explain the situation. I suggested that anyone bringing donations be referred to the Senior Center. It's an organization serving seniors, providing meals to dozens of shut-ins as well as those who have come to depend on the Monday - Friday community lunches.So when readers saw the story and showed up at the Blakely with food donations, they were referred to the Senior Center. The Senior Center was surprised but delighted.They are able to use perishables - they have a professional chef who works five days a week. He chops up the vegetables and freezes them for soups and stews. Canned goods and other shelf-stable foods are always welcome. They not only take prepared meals to their shut-ins, they take bags of food and supplies like paper towels and - yes - toilet paper.Obviously they will need more than one week of food. There are still (younger) volunteers at the Senior Center (although they can always use more) to take in your donations. Just call first to make sure someone is there. 206-365-1536.