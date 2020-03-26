Seattle Symphony continues online concerts
Thursday, March 26, 2020
In response to requests from families and retirement communities, the Seattle Symphony expanded its online broadcast offerings to include a new program for children and a Sunday matinee concert.
This week, the orchestra will stream performances for four days: a rebroadcast of Dvořák's Symphony No. 8 led by Music Director Thomas Dausgaard and an all-new program, Meet the Tuba with Principal Tuba John DiCesare.
Meet the Tuba features Seattle Symphony Principal Tuba John DiCesare in a fun exploration of the orchestra’s largest brass instrument.
This kid-friendly program is geared toward families with young children at home during this period of school closures.
“I was very sad that we had to cancel Meet the Tuba at Benaroya Hall,” DiCesare shared. “I wanted to give the kids an opportunity to learn about it. Hopefully this video makes people smile when they need it the most.”
Meet the Tuba will air on Friday, March 27, at 11am; viewers can tune in on Youtube and Facebook.
Rebroadcasts or livestreams will occur every Thursday at 7:30pm and Saturday at 8pm throughout March, with additional programming to be announced. Audiences can view performances on YouTube and Facebook. Programming updates will be shared weekly at seattlesymphony.org/live. Those interested can also sign up to receive email notifications about upcoming Seattle Symphony rebroadcasts and livestreams.
